Exploring Seattle’s vibrant sober scene one mocktail at a time

Across the globe, people are seeking alternatives to what is typically a culture of alcohol-centric socializing. With Gen Z and millennials leading the way, this movement goes beyond just being a trend and instead reflects a broader cultural shift toward mindfulness and a holistic approach to wellness. And Seattle is no exception; in the last few years, the city has seen a notable shift in its social landscape, with the emergence of a vibrant sober and sober-curious community.

From the city’s first non-alcoholic bottle shop to the emergence of alcohol-free social spaces, Seattle locals are thirsty for opportunities to gather with a mocktail in hand. And the drinks have come a long way: Some non-alcoholic wines, beers and spirits taste exactly like their boozy originals, but there are plenty of new, delicious flavors made from natural botanicals.