Ukraine invasion severs decades of WA business ties with Russia

But doing business with that country grew increasingly difficult as Vladimir Putin’s Russian government pushed its political ambitions. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is expected to further deteriorate any remaining economic ties.

Washington’s iconic apple crop offers a stark example of this international business roller coaster.

Until a few years ago, Russian consumers paid a premium for large-sized Washington state apples.

That was great for growers who had a hard time selling such big apples in the U.S., said Mark Powers, president of the Northwest Horticultural Council, which represents the Northwest tree fruit industry on public policy issues, such as trade.

“Our Washington state apples and pears were considered a premium brand, and there was a lot of good demand for the product we were growing,” Powers said. “If you’re thinking about volume, [Russia] would be considered a small market — but that doesn’t give it credit to the value of that market.”

According to data compiled by the Washington State Department of Agriculture, Washington state exported upwards of $12.7 million of apples and $10.3 million of pears to Russia in 2013.

But Washington state apples shipped to Russia declined in 2014. That year, Russia invaded and annexed Crimea from Ukraine.

Following the annexation, the U.S. responded with targeted sanctions, namely on assets owned by Putin’s inner circle. But Russia struck back with much more widespread sanctions, including a ban of many U.S. agricultural products, such as the large Washington apples their citizens had enjoyed. From 2015 on, not a single Washington apple has been sold inside Russia’s borders.

Along with any economic sanctions the U.S. has imposed on Russia in response to the invasion of Ukraine, many private companies have severed ties with Russian companies or suspended operations in the country on their own accord, said Derek Norberg. He runs the Council for U.S.-Russian Relations in Seattle, which has worked on strengthening ties between the two countries, namely through efforts involving economic growth and community improvement.

Aerospace manufacturer Boeing, for example, will no longer purchase titanium from Russia, has suspended operations in Moscow and for the time being will no longer provide parts, maintenance and technical support services for Russian airlines, according to a company statement.

“I just don’t see a lot of opportunities or will on either side to have business relationships sustained at this point,” Norberg said. “The U.S. government is putting sanctions in place. Even if they don’t prohibit business activity, I think the wish seemingly of the administration is that U.S. businesses on their own, even if not specifically prohibited by sanction, will choose not to do business with Russia.”