WA prosecutors who withhold evidence rarely face discipline

Based on that probable cause statement — which the deputy later said was inaccurate — Young was charged with theft.

What Young and his attorney didn’t know at the time was that the deputy who testified about the alleged bicycle theft, Doug Maya, had “a long-documented history of report writing issues” and a “long history of unsatisfactory work performance,” according to his supervisors.

But that information arguably shouldn’t have been a secret. Like all prosecutors, the one who charged Young with theft was legally and ethically obligated to share evidence that could cast doubt on the deputy’s testimony, as well as other information that could hurt the state’s case and help exonerate Young.

That didn’t happen, Young’s lawyer said, causing Young months of stress and disruption before a jury eventually found him not guilty.

This was not an isolated incident, according to criminal defense attorneys across Washington state.

Defense lawyers say prosecutors regularly compromise defendants’ due process rights by not sharing evidence that could undermine the prosecution’s case, or potentially prove a person’s innocence.

“A lot of defense attorneys, we have to do the prosecutor’s job for them, and find these things out on our own,” said Kimberly La Fronz, a public defender in King County.

Young said that during the two years the theft case dragged on, his business working as a mechanic on San Juan Island dried up, causing him to lose income. He eventually became homeless.

“It is a small community. You get something like that thrown at you, nobody is going to hire you,” Young said last month. “It really crippled me financially.”

Although standards of professional ethics require prosecutors to turn over just about anything that could hurt their case, prosecutors rarely face consequences when they fail to do so, said Kimberly Ambrose, a professor who teaches a course on professional responsibility at the University of Washington School of Law. She said questionable actions by prosecutors hardly ever get reported.

“The ethical obligations are rarely enforced,” Ambrose said. “... I think it just speaks to a profession that isn't very good at holding itself accountable.”