After 7 years, WA tribal history curriculum still not fully implemented

Lack of resources

And money isn’t the only challenge. In the 12 districts required to consult with the Tulalip Tribes, James says she still had to remind district officials that the curriculum is required by state law and that she was there to help. “It is also an opportunity for [districts] to understand and learn from the technologies and wisdom and history of people who have been here forever,” James said.

Despite the barriers, Indigenous leaders and dedicated educators have still made progress. Before students were required to learn about tribal history and culture, only 24% of Washington school districts had at least one teacher who had participated in a training with the state’s Office of Native Education. Since 2020, participation has increased to 65%, with over 7,000 educators from 190 of Washington’s 295 districts participating in virtual Since Time Immemorial training.

Claymore of the Office of Native Education was optimistic. “It's coming to life and it's just nothing but a good feeling. It's about keeping that momentum moving forward now, as the voice is becoming clearer from our Native folks,” he said.

In June, all school board members, superintendents and teachers will be required to complete tribal consultation and training materials by Sept. 1, 2024, as mandated by Senate Bill 5252 from the state’s Senate Committee on Early Learning & K-12 Education. However, committee members did not specify a deadline for application of the curriculum.

The bill provides an immediate $200,000 for consultation and training and over $500,000 for the following two years, according to state Sen. Lisa Wellman, D-Mercer Island, who sponsored the bill and intends to take the training herself. In addition to being chair of the Senate Education Committee, Wellman has worked most of her career in education.

According to Lynn, additional policy is needed to give a deadline for districts to implement and for the state superintendent’s office to monitor implementation of the curriculum across the state. Like Lynn and Claymore, Wellman also believes the state should be tracking the progress at each stage of consultation, training and implementation. “I'm not happy with the level of accountability,” Wellman said.

James said the Lake Stevens, Marysville and Mukilteo school districts — places with talented Native and non-Native educators already familiar with the Tulalip Tribes because of the districts' large Native student population — took the time and made the effort to learn. She called them an example of how to work with the Tulalip Tribes and implement the curriculum. But even in these districts the curriculum hasn’t been fully implemented. James attributed this largely to the lack of resources.

During the pandemic, creating and implementing this new curriculum became more difficult because of district budget cuts in the Marysville School District. Curriculum development has been largely put on hold because the district can no longer afford to pay teachers to take time off to work on curriculum input and development.