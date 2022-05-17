Corkscrews to cans: WA wineries adapt to sustainable packaging

Is it necessary?

Five years ago when Lee and Emily Fergestrom started Fortuity Cellars, a winery in Wapato in the Lower Yakima Valley, the overall look and brand drove their packaging decisions.

They topped their bottles with a white tin capsule, matching the white labels they chose. The winery also used heavier bottles, an indicator of high-quality and high-end wines.

But in recent years, the winery has reevaluated those decisions in light of other priorities.

“We had more conversations about sustainability and what the industry can do,” Emily Fergestrom said. “We are in an agricultural-based business. Taking care of our people and land means something to us.”

The capsule was the first target because of supply issues. Labor strikes in France, where they were made, created challenges in getting materials promptly.

The Fergestroms also considered environmental impacts. A lot of energy was required to procure the raw tin, manufacture it into the capsules and ship them to Wapato.

While the capsules were recyclable in some places, the winery found that most of its customers didn’t realize that and just threw them away.

“We’re taking something from the ground, taking it to a manufacturing [plant], to just rip it out and throw it away,” she said.

The wine bottles for its high-end Destined by Fortuity collection have no capsule. The company worked with its designer on a label that would draw customers but also make using a capsule unnecessary.

Fortuity isn’t quite ready to get rid of the capsules on its main line — the clean white label and matching white capsule are a key part of its branding — but Emily Fergestrom said she will revisit that choice as well.

“If it’s the right thing for the environment, and you can reduce the cost and reduce the carbon footprint, why would you not?” she asked.

Meanwhile, Kiona Vineyards and Winery, in Benton City, in Central Washington, announced a year ago that it would put several of its wine varieties into lighter-weight bottles.

The move is the latest in a series of sustainability practices. For example, the company previously reduced the number of times its tractors go through the vineyard.

General manager JJ Williams said he hasn’t heard any negative feedback regarding the move to lighter-weight bottles, which was noteworthy, considering the wine industry’s push toward heavier bottles in the past.

“For 30 years, the collective we in the wine industry told consumers [that] when a bottle is heavy, it’s going to be good,” he said.

Kiona has documented its switch to lighter bottles on its website, outlining the benefits, including reduced shipping costs and positive environmental impacts.

“They like the transparency, they like the no b.s. aspect of being honest [with] margins and business decisions,” Williams said.