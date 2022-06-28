Seattle doubled its hotel fee. Here's where the money is going

Now, as summer 2022 finally gets underway in Seattle, tourists are walking the waterfront, cruise ships are arriving and hotel occupancy rates are climbing back up to 60%. To help aid that recovery and ensure more visitors come and stay in the city, the hospitality industry is turning to what may seem like a counterintuitive approach: a higher fee on hotel rooms.

This story is part of a Crosscut focus on tourism: Open for Visitors

The Seattle Tourism Improvement Area is an 11-year-old special assessment authority that requires 70 hotels in the greater downtown core to charge a per-room, per-night fee. When it was created in 2011, the STIA fee was set at $2 per-room, per-night. In March, the Seattle City Council voted to double it to $4. Visit Seattle, the city’s tourism promotion group, said the doubled rate will allow them to bolster their marketing efforts to aid the industry’s recovery and compete with better-funded markets like Portland.

“The pandemic taught us how fragile our industry is,” said John Boesche, Visit Seattle’s senior vice president of tourism. “It also reminded us how competitive it is. Every destination is rolling out the welcome mat in a very aggressive way because the visitor market is so coveted because of what they contribute to a local destination.”

In 2019, at the $2/night rate, the STIA generated about $8 million for Visit Seattle. Because Seattle still has fewer visitors than before the pandemic, the $4 rate is projected to raise about $9.8 million in 2022.

The vast majority of that money – $6.4 million – goes toward advertising that promotes Seattle as a leisure destination. Ali Daniels, Visit Seattle chief marketing officer, said they’re targeting more regional travelers within Washington, Oregon, California and British Columbia. That’s a shift from the pre-pandemic approach, when Visit Seattle marketed the city across the United States as well as in China, South Korea, Japan, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Germany, France, Australia and New Zealand.

Another $986,000 of the STIA revenues pays for some of the Visit Seattle staff's salaries. Other expenditures include $500,000 for partnerships with international travel agencies and marketing groups; $375,000 for public relations and press trips; $150,000 towards market research; and $75,000 to promote Seattle events such as the Rock ‘n’ Roll Marathon and the Taste Washington wine festival. The rest goes toward photography and videos for promotional materials, expenses and a reserve fund.