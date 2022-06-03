Trans and queer youth in Central Washington build community

The pandemic was hard on the center and the young people who depended on it, McGree said. But programs such as The Space’s mentoring program — in which LGBTQ young adults regularly talk with trans and queer youth — continued during the COVID-19 pandemic via video calls. Although the center still isn’t up to pre-pandemic numbers of youth served, it’s gradually rebuilding.

The Space is especially useful to trans youth who are questioning their gender identity. In addition to providing access to items like compression chest binders, the center can refer young people to Yakima Neighborhood Health Services to receive gender-affirming medical care.

“Our medical staff is very accepting,” McGree said. “They’re great, though a lot of people go to Seattle for their transition. And that can be a barrier in itself because not everyone has the means of transportation to get there.”

According to University of Washington researcher Arin Collin, who co-wrote a study published in the Journal of the American Medical Association in February, providing adolescents access to gender-affirming medical care such as hormones and puberty blockers is associated with a 60% lower chance of depression and 73% lower odds of suicidality, Collin said of the 100 youth surveyed. “Also, for the folks who did not receive this care, the severity of the depression itself was much worse.”

Community support, like the kind youth find at The Space, is also extremely important, Collin said. “There's a very robust body of research, including work by Kristina Olson, speaking to the efficacy of social transition. When youth are supported in their transition from a social perspective — allowing for preferred gender, use of a name consistent with their gender identity — they have parity with their peers with regards to mental health outcomes.”

McGree agreed, noting that having in-person gathering time has made a huge difference in young people’s mental well-being. She pointed to one visitor who had been hesitant to talk with others or share anything about their gender identity.

“Then they slowly started letting their guard down,” McGree said, adding that they signed up for the mentor program soon after. “It was really cool to see that progression from ‘I'm not talking to you. I don't want to talk about identity. That's not something that we talk about in my house’ to ‘I want to open up, show you who I am.’ ”