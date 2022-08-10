Tom Alberg's legacy in the evolution of local journalism

That website — Crosscut — launched in 2007.

Crosscut blended Alberg’s commitment to growing local journalism and his interest in investing in emerging technology ventures in Puget Sound.

“Venture capitalists see around corners, and they see things that other people haven’t seen,” Brewster said. “[They see] the values in companies that are faltering and how to make that work or an idea that’s ahead of the curve.”

Alberg, 82, died Friday at his home.

Many know Alberg for his early investment in Amazon — and founder Jeff Bezos — at a time when online retail was in its infancy. He also worked closely with Craig McCaw, a pioneer in the cellular phone industry, as an executive with his company, McCaw Cellular.

Alberg also adopted that forward-looking mindset when investing — both personally and through his firm Madrona Venture Group — in a wide array of business and nonprofit ventures, including Crosscut.

Alberg served as a managing partner for Perkins Coie law firm and helped it diversify its Boeing-heavy client base. He partnered with winemaker Mike Januik and worked with grape growers in Eastern Washington to open Novelty Hill Winery in Woodinville. The Alberg family took a 240-acre rural property in Carnation and developed Oxbow Farm and Conservation Center, a nonprofit encouraging sustainable practices to grow food.

He also worked closely with the University of Washington to develop its computer science program and developed a variety of civic organizations, including one with former Washington Gov. Chris Gregoire aimed at helping business and community leaders respond to the civic issues facing Seattle and the Puget Sound region.

The value of local journalism

His wife, Judi Beck, said Alberg often valued getting information from a wide variety of perspectives before making any decisions. He believed that a well-informed public was crucial to maintaining a strong community, she said. To this day, the mission of Cascade Public Media, Crosscut’s parent company, is “to inspire a smarter world.”

She said that Alberg also valued investing in individuals he believed would make positive contributions to the region.

David Brewster, a longtime Seattle area journalist, was one of those individuals. Brewster and Alberg became acquainted through Seattle’s political scene but would end up partnering in several media ventures.

Alberg was an investor in Eastsideweek, an Eastside expansion of Seattle Weekly, where Brewster was founding editor, and The New Pacific, a quarterly magazine that addressed big ideas and issues in the Pacific Northwest.

He “was interested in pursuing the truth and looking at things honestly and intelligently,” Brewster said.