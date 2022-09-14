Central WA home prices spike amid influx of Seattle-area transplants

As an adult, she had the best of both worlds: the energy and culture of living in downtown Seattle, where she worked as a technology consultant, and the quiet and tranquil life when she visited Kittitas County. “It’s always been a place of peace and sanctuary,” she said.

But things got off-balance during the COVID-19 pandemic. Bender was confined to her downtown Seattle apartment when she started working remotely. The restaurants and cultural events she once enjoyed were closed due to restrictions, and when she could go out, she felt less safe with the growing presence of homelessness and drug use in her neighborhood.

This story is part of a Crosscut focus on housing: Making Seattle Home

During the early days of the pandemic, she started to consider whether it was time to leave Seattle. And when she began looking for homes, she knew where to look first: Kittitas County.

“There are many beautiful things about the city,” she said. “[But] I needed to make a change that would allow me to feel at peace in my home and community.”

When the pandemic limited travel and forced many professional workers to work remotely, many city-dwellers like Bender sought retreat in the mountains, trails and waterways of Central Washington. Chelan and Kittitas counties were a short car ride away.

In the same places Seattleites found recreation and retreat, demand for second homes — and even permanent single residences — soared. That drove, in turn, a massive increase in home prices in Chelan and Kittitas counties, making them the most expensive counties east of the Cascades.

Chelan and Kittitas counties reported median sale prices of $636,800 and $559,400, respectively, at the end of June 2022, according to the Washington Center for Real Estate Research, based at the University of Washington’s Runstad Center.

Those prices are by far the highest for counties east of the Cascades, and they nearly match those in some Western Washington counties. The median home price in Pierce County, for example, was $579,900 at the end of June this year.

“We're not as cheap and affordable as we used to be,” said Kitty Wallace, managing broker of RE/Max Integrity in Cle Elum.