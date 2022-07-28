How Seattle is planning for a quarter million more residents

Hubner also said that while racial equity was an important part of the last comprehensive plan update in 2016, today the planning department is “more cognizant of the history of systemic racism in public policy and private practices such as real estate.”

The 1990 state Growth Management Act requires all cities in Washington with more than 50,000 residents to have comprehensive plans and to update them every decade.

Seattle’s first comprehensive plan, adopted in 1994, established the city’s urban villages strategy. It concentrated density and new growth to neighborhood hubs along transit corridors, leaving about 75% of the city for single-family houses. The city has largely adhered to that plan with 83% of new homes being built within the boundaries of an urban village since it was adopted.

Hubner said that’s been for better and worse. Seattle has gotten much-needed apartments, though most are studios or one-bedrooms not suited for families. The strategy also doesn’t produce many new opportunities for homeownership, since in single family zones you mostly get a one-to-one replacement of old houses with new houses.

The urban village strategy, Hubner said, has not done enough to address “the legacy of exclusionary zoning in the city” which limited where Black residents and other residents of color could live and shut them out of the wealth building opportunities of homeownership in many cases.

What will the update look like?

The Office of Planning and Community Development has five broad concepts on the table ranging from staying the current course to opening up most of Seattle to denser housing. The city will draw on its own analysis, input from elected officials and feedback from the public to eventually coalesce around one concept for a finalized plan.

The Change Nothing Plan: This would entail continuing with the urban villages strategy with no additional changes. Hubner was quick to point out that the city is required by state law to analyze what would happen if they made no changes. It is unlikely that the city would pursue this option.

The Focused Plan: This would add pockets of increased density in the city in new and expanded urban villages. It would increase the number of apartments, but not add much new housing to buy.

The Broad Plan: This would allow new housing types across the city, including triplexes and quadplexes in neighborhoods that currently only allow single homes on each lot. Planners expect this to increase the number of homes available for purchase in Seattle and increase people's ability to live near parks and other amenities by opening up more housing options in more neighborhoods.

The Corridor Plan: This plan would essentially allow the same housing types as the Broad Plan, but concentrate new growth along transit corridors and near major parks such as Discovery Park.

The Combined Plan: The city's all-of-the-above option would result in the most new housing across the city, including both rental apartments and homes for sale. City planners say this would do the most to address the city's underproduction of housing and associated problems with rising housing costs.

Who gets a say?

Anyone can weigh in on the comprehensive plan update and the city is actively courting input from the public. The Office of Planning and Community Development recently extended the deadline for the first phase of public comment to Aug. 22 in order to give people more time to share their thoughts. The city has an online portal where people can make profiles and leave comments about different parts of the proposal. You can also send emails to OneSeattleCompPlan@seattle.gov and attend public meetings about the plan update.

Some groups are deeply invested in the comprehensive plan.

Pro-growth urbanist groups including housing and transportation advocates and environmentalists want to see Seattle’s leaders pursue the broadest options that will produce the most housing in the most places.