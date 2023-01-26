WA parents push back against proposal to lower required school age

If SB 5020 passes, children as young as 6 will have to enroll in a public or private school or be homeschooled. State regulations would require families to register with their local districts, cover required subject areas and keep academic records. Unlike older homeschooled students, 6- and 7-year-olds would not be required by the bill to take academic progress tests every year.

Bill sponsor Sen. Lisa Wellman, D-Mercer Island, chair of the Senate Early Learning and K-12 Education committee, said the bill makes sense given Washington’s emphasis on early learning and kindergarten readiness, including subsidizing preschool programs for income-eligible families .

“In general, this state has been a leader in early childhood education and understanding that education – and I don’t mean just sitting at a desk – that learning as early as possible has benefits,” Wellman said. Those ages, she said, are critical for language development and other skills “to enable them to fulfill their best potential.”

But parents who testified against SB 5020 earlier this month argue that the change isn’t necessary and would put some students in school before they’re ready. It would also, they said, place extra burdens on parents who are homeschooling their students in the early grades.

“It’s a question of who better understands a particular child’s needs, the state or the parents? I would argue that it’s the parents. They are the people who are in the best position to determine if their child is ready,” said Jen Garrison Stuber, advocacy chair of the Washington Homeschool Organization, who testified against the bill.

Washington’s 8-year-old compulsory school start age is the highest in the U.S. A dozen states, including Indiana, Louisiana, Idaho and Minnesota, require education to start by age 7; eleven states, including Arkansas, Connecticut, Oklahoma and Virginia, and the District of Columbia, require enrollment by age 5. The remaining 26 states require students to start at age 6.

However, Washington is like most other states in that it allows families to enroll children who are age 5 by Aug. 31 in kindergarten at public schools.