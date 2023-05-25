Housing restrictions are leaving more PNW sex offenders homeless

The research: perception versus reality

Cross, himself a registered Level 1 sex offender — for having a sexual relationship with a teenager more than 30 years ago — knows firsthand how the registry keeps offenders homeless.

After serving his jail time, Cross began using methamphetamine. He couch-surfed for a while before ending up on the streets in the dead of winter — his rock bottom that became a wake-up call.

Determined to get his life back on track, he applied for an apartment and was immediately denied because of his sex offense, he said. He then found housing with a landlord willing to overlook his background after being upfront with the landlord about his conviction.

“It's really hard to find a place to live,” Cross said. “Unless you find a program like ours, or some other people that have sex offender-friendly housing, it’s almost impossible.”

While sex offender registration and notification laws have not been shown to reduce recidivism rates, stable housing has, according to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development . For example, a 2022 study in Michigan that Prescott co-authored found that lack of a fixed address is distinctly associated with a higher risk of rearrest among individuals with a sex offense conviction.

Public perception views people convicted of sex crimes as “incorrigible, largely pedophiles, irredeemable,” said Paul Solomon, executive director of Sponsors , a Eugene-based nonprofit that serves formerly incarcerated people. “The truth is that very few people convicted of sex offenses are pedophiles, or what we would consider predatory sex offenders.”

For instance, some teenagers end up on the registry for having sex with a partner under the legal age of consent, Solomon said.

Contrary to public perception, recidivism rates for people convicted of sex crimes are lower than the average for all offenders, according to a 2019 Bureau of Justice Statistics report . The same report also found, however, that released sex offenders are more than three times as likely to be re-arrested for rape or sexual assault than other released prisoners.

Prescott, the Michigan law professor, noted that recidivism rates were low even before federal registration and notification laws were put in place in 1994.

“If we were able to establish that recidivism rates had declined in response to these laws, then we would have an argument. But that’s exactly what the evidence doesn't show,” Prescott said.

Meanwhile, people convicted of sex offenses continue to face high barriers to getting housed.

Federal rules bar lifetime registrants from federally subsidized options like Section 8 vouchers and public housing. Restrictions on being near kids for many offenders under supervision further diminish housing options. Many homeless shelters in the Pacific Northwest and across the nation, even those that permit other criminal offenders, deny anyone convicted of a sex crime .

A 2014 Washington Sex Offender Policy Board report found that cities with ordinances restricting housing for sex offenders can cause offenders to “ring” these cities’ outskirts, leaving registrants in places with less law enforcement presence, said Brad Meryhew, a Seattle criminal defense attorney who represents people accused of sexual misconduct and chairs the policy board.

In Washington, all homeless offenders — nearly 950 people — are published on the state’s public registry, no matter their notification level. Homeless offenders must check in once per week with their registering agency or risk being charged with failure to register, which can lead to more prison time.

“If there's a public benefit to that barrier to this person rejoining our community, then tell me what it is. But what I will tell you is the researchers can't find one,” Meryhew said. “What registration does for a person who’s homeless is set them up to go back to prison.”