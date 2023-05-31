WA woman launches home schools for Afghan girls kept out of class

Girls’ education made gains

During the two-decade-long war in Afghanistan, the U.S. government poured more than $1.1 billion into Afghanistan to improve education – and get more girls into the classroom.

This emerged as a key policy goal during the Obama administration, championed by then-U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, who during a 2010 trip to Kabul vowed that no peace deal with the Taliban would trample on women’s rights.

“We will not abandon you. We will stand with you always,” said Clinton, according to an account of her visit published in Foreign Policy.

Girls’ education did make big gains during that period. During the first Taliban regime, an estimated 900,000 students were in school, and few if any were girls. By 2021, up to 3.5 million girls were enrolled in classes and between 65,000 and 75,000 women gained government-paid teaching jobs, according to a report by the Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction.

Yet this was an uneven success story. The biggest increases in girls’ attendance were in urban areas, and many girls in more conservative rural areas still stayed home. A 2017 Human Rights Watch report stated that “according to even the most optimistic statistics,” only about half of Afghan girls were in school that year. And in five provinces that were Taliban strongholds, more than 85 percent of girls between the ages of 7 and 17 were not in school, according to a 2017 United Nations study that same year.

These struggles, as early as 2006, prompted the U.S. Agency for International Development to fund community-based schools in homes or other locations outside of traditional classrooms. This money flowed through contractors, providing teacher training, educational materials and other support.

Despite the frigid relations between the U.S. and the Taliban, U.S. AID has continued to stay engaged in education in Afghanistan. Agency grants included money to create five software apps – viewed by more than 2 million students – that offer video training in math, biology, physics, geology and chemistry.

U.S. AID disclosed that $40 million went to UNICEF to assist with education, but declined to provide a list of other recipients “to protect the safety and security of our staff and partners” and Afghans who benefit from this support, according to a statement to Crosscut.

Continuing education at home

PARSA’s budget, which has been funded largely through donations and grants, does not receive any money from the U.S. AID. In 2021, the latest year in which IRS filings were available, PARSA reported $1.77 million in spending, according to a tax document.

This year, as the organization seeks to expand home schools, PARSA is trying to avoid any conflict with the Taliban, whose enforcement of education rules has been uneven. In some provinces, local Taliban officials have allowed some girls to return to secondary school even as the Kandahar leadership calls – at least for now – for them to be excluded.

“We are trying to be respectful of the decree,” said Mark Ward, PARSA’s board chairperson who from 2019 to 2021 served as Afghanistan country director for the International Medical Corps. “We are enabling them to keep up their education, the best they can, at home. We are not encouraging them to go to school.”

The volunteer network of PARSA-supported scoutmasters has taken a lead role in starting the home schools in the provinces.

“The majority of our students are females, and the majority of our teachers right now are female scoutmasters,” said Muslim Walizada, who manages PARSA’s scout program. Some of the classes are hosted by the scoutmasters in their homes, while others are in the homes of students. In addition to the traditional curriculum, the schools also offer classes to help students deal with stress.

At the PARSA campus in Kabul, the Taliban’s December decree created a dilemma for the future of leadership classes for some 45 teenage boys and more than 60 girls. The Taliban still allowed boys to come to PARSA, but Gustavson questioned whether that would be fair to the girls now forced to stay away.

Gustavson decided to put that question to the youth in an unusual online session as boys came to PARSA and joined a big February Zoom chat with the girls. It was an emotional, at times tearful, meeting. The boys expressed their sadness at the girls’ absence from PARSA. The girls encouraged the boys to resume classes even if they could not join them.

“It was very great for me. I feel blessed and I feel respect,” said Maqbola, as she recalled that day. “I was part of this decision.”

The boys then opted to return to the PARSA training classes.

“This was the greatest conference that I had ever seen. Because everyone, the boys and girls were listening to each other,” said Almas, one of the teenage boys who participated in the meeting. “It is a hard situation that girls are not allowed to go to the schools. … This situation is not going to last forever. Today’s youth … are the future decision-makers.”