Military families battling mold, rodents in Washington base housing

Familiar problems persist

Liberty Military Housing is one of 14 companies that contract with the military to own and manage domestic base housing. The contracts are considered ironclad, lasting 50 years and requiring the willingness of both parties to renegotiate any terms. As a result, institutional change, however necessary, typically moves slowly.

Nevertheless, the Tenant Bill of Rights was recommended by advocates and embraced by Congress as a way to empower military families and provide remedies in case the housing companies fell short. The document spells out 18 tenant rights, including the right to review a property’s seven-year maintenance history before signing a lease, access to a dispute-resolution process for persistent problems and the right to withhold rent while going through a dispute process — at least with the base commander’s approval.

Most of the housing companies agreed to implement the bill of rights in full, including Liberty. Liberty Military Housing declined an interview for this story, but said in a statement that it has fully implemented all of the rights in the Bill of Rights, adding it “is fully committed to ensuring our residents live in a safe and healthy environment every day.”

At Joint Base Lewis-McChord, commanders enacted additional measures, including launching new volunteer mayor positions who could advocate for residents of each of the 22 neighborhoods on base.

Residents were hopeful, but the reality has been messier, said America Lunsford, who has lived on base since 2018 and became the first mayor for her neighborhood on the base.

She heard about her neighbors’ issues with mold and rodents before she began dealing with mold and ventilation issues in her own townhome. She had also been told of Liberty technicians marking work orders resolved without doing any work. Similar conduct by another military housing contractor, which had falsified work-order records, had led to criminal convictions, millions of dollars in fines and the creation of the Tenant Bill of Rights.

“I think I can stand injustice against other people less than I can stand it against myself,” Lunsford said.

Families said both Liberty and their housing office are not adhering to the spirit of the Tenant Bill of Rights in a variety of ways.