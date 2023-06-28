Seattle parents move to reduce school fundraising inequity

The future

Dimond said the West Seattle group knew at the get-go they couldn’t simply approach more established PTSAs with the idea of pooling 100% of their funds or eliminating fundraisers in favor of advocacy. Not everyone is ready for that conversation.

“If we went about talking like that right now, I think we would have been shut down pretty quickly,” she said. “Our goal was just to try to get everybody to, like, put their toe in the water and see, ‘It’s OK, right … nothing bad happened.’”

Van Gelder says in a world of $100 raffle tickets for Teslas, even the boards of the more well-off PTSAs are starting to come around to the idea of focusing on advocacy instead of fundraising – an ironic result of rising teacher pay in Seattle, making it more difficult to raise money to hire extra staff for an individual school.

However, she said that a shift to advocacy could also lead to compounding inequalities if individual PTSAs keep the focus on their own school needs instead of improving schools for everyone.

“People who are more affluent, and more available, and more likely white, are able to be more engaged in the discussion,” Van Gelder said. “You shouldn’t be focusing on one school. We can all combine together, and our voices are more powerful when there are more of us.”

While the Southeast Seattle group is trying to help its local schools address their immediate needs, Jiménez says PTSAs in general should figure out a way to start spending parents’ and students’ valuable time on advocacy, instead of pounding the pavement for donations.

“How do you make that shift?” Jiménez said. “You start by asking really hard questions about why we’re doing it in the first place, and taking some responsibility for our choices — around spending hours and hours and hours, bringing in sponsors and things to bid on and all this stuff. That's just like, what are we doing here?”

Corning Bedford said that in recent meetings of the West Seattle PTSAs, there seemed to be a growing acknowledgement among the boards that something has to change, and the biggest impact won’t be a neighborhood-to-neighborhood solution.

“We have to hold this tension between what we need – you honestly do want to advocate for your child … And then how do we make sure that we’re working towards something different.”

For Woodard, having parents recognize the possibilities of teaming up is just the beginning.

“I don’t think I have any idea about what PTA funding should or shouldn’t look like, right? I have no idea what is happening behind closed doors down in Olympia, figuring out how schools are funded,” she said. “But what I can say is that we all should be supporting each other in creating a world that we all want to live in.”