More Washington college students are opting for single dorm rooms

Across the board, more Washington-based college students are choosing single-occupancy dorm rooms, even though fewer students are living on campus than before the pandemic. These preferences are influenced by persisting COVID-related health concerns and a general desire for personal space, according to data from three Washington universities.

Whether or not students’ preferences are met, their request for single-occupancy rooms remains. Born a Californian but raised a Seattleite, Julia Owens was a bright-eyed first-year student at the University of Washington in 2019. She and a friend from middle school reunited to live on campus their first year. Conveniently living steps away from her classes, Owens was eager to create lasting memories.

Then COVID happened.

“Coming in as a freshman, I wasn’t expecting a global pandemic to hit,” Owens said.

From then on she chose a single room. Owens became a resident adviser during her second year at UW, which was completely virtual.