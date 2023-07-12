One man’s mission to cycle all of Seattle, street by street

Beginning in January 2022, Roberts began taking new routes to work and disappearing for hours to bike streets in remote parts of the city.

“That sounded really fulfilling to me, to have biked every single street in this place that I love,” says Roberts.

Roberts can’t point to one single moment that inspired this journey; it was a culmination of his relationship with Seattle.

Roberts grew up here until he was 11 on a leafy dead-end street in north Seattle. During the 2008 recession, his father’s company moved them across the country to Massachusetts.

But Roberts never stopped loving Seattle. His dad would gently tease him for saying, “I like the clouds better” here.