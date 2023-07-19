Washington health experts agree COVID-19 isn’t going anywhere

DOH says it is making plans to circulate vaccines to underinsured or uninsured Washingtonians. The program will distribute vaccines through community health centers and federally qualified health centers at no cost to patients. DOH is also partnering with local pharmacies to do this. “We are working very hard to expand access as we prepare for COVID-19 vaccine commercialization so that anyone is able to receive a COVID-19 vaccine who wants one,” said Drummond.

The state Department of Health is providing COVID and flu vaccinations through mobile clinics. A schedule is available on DOH’s Care-a-Van website . This DOH site can help you find a place to get a vaccine.

How can I avoid long COVID?

Even a mild COVID infection can develop into a chronic condition. Long COVID can be debilitating, and we still don’t know much about it. According to Chow, risk factors and the burden of care for long COVID are both difficult to gauge, as is the number of people who develop it. “There’s some estimates out there [that] as much as 10% of people who recover from COVID go on to develop these longer-term symptoms,” he said. “But again, we’re still learning and this is something that we still need to invest more time to understand.”

Long COVID can arise even from mild infections, in people who may not otherwise have risk factors for developing serious illness. That’s something to keep in mind when evaluating when to take precautions, said Chow.

“There’s some evidence to suggest that for those people who stayed up to date with the recommended vaccines, the risk might be lower, but I think that we’re still trying to better understand what role vaccines play in the longer-term symptoms,” he said. “So ultimately it comes down to implementing those personal safety measures [like masking and ventilation] ... the standard steps we take to prevent infection in the first place.”

For those already infected with COVID, said Drummond, “working with their health care provider to potentially access Paxlovid or other medical countermeasures or resources can help to reduce the potential of having long COVID.”

Are super-dodgers real?

Three years in, some people seemingly still have not gotten COVID. Do they have a special immunity?

“It’s definitely possible,” said Chow. But it’s more likely that if you’ve avoided COVID for this long, it’s for another reason. Maybe you’ve taken serious precautions, kept up with vaccinations and simply avoided getting sick — or you did get COVID, but just never tested positive for it.

“It’s an important reminder that for some people, COVID comes in a variety of different severities. Some people will have asymptomatic infection,” he said. And if someone with a milder case hasn’t been regularly testing for it — and without symptoms, they would have little cause to do so — “they may not have ever known that they had the infection.”