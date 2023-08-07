The beauty and pains of biking WA’s Palouse-to-Cascades Trail

Smith is a hardcore bicyclist and state government wonk from Olympia. The Palouse-to-Cascades Trail intrigues him intellectually.

Partly for its history: old railroads. Land battles. Decades of politics. More controversy than you’d think for a rural trail.

But the trail also frustrates him.

“I can’t bike it. It’s not suitable for road bikes,” said Smith, who extensively bikes the back roads of the South Sound.

Smith is also intrigued by the future potential: a single trail from Idaho to the Pacific Coast. Could it connect to trail systems around Seattle and the Olympic Peninsula? Could riding regular bicycles across the state become a more realistic possibility?

Smith says yes, if the trail is upgraded from stones and gravel to a harder surface to allow normal bikes. Wert is skeptical that that is a realistic goal.

With its railroad origins, the Palouse-to-Cascades Trail is Washington’s link in a national Rails-to-Trails network. Created in 1986, the Rails-to-Trails Conservancy is a nonprofit based in Washington, D.C., that provides money and technical assistance for converting abandoned railroad lines into hiking and biking trails. Its crown jewel is a 3,700-mile trail – with some gaps – from Washington, D.C. to Washington state.

Abandoned rail lines make great hiking and biking paths, said Smith, a Republican state Senate caucus staff member. That’s because railroads have grades of only 1 to 2%, shallower climbs than those made by roads.

The Palouse-to-Cascades Trail stretches more than 285 miles from Cedar Falls, south of North Bend, east to the Idaho border. A half-dozen Washington agencies and private organizations currently manage about 250 miles of that pathway. The trail is not complete; the largest gap is roughly 35 miles of active rail line between Royal City and Warden, Washington. Another collection of gaps – about four miles total – pops up between Lind and Tekoa on this side of the Idaho border.