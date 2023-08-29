Parents outraged Tahoma School District failed to stop accused predator

“The community is not happy. I’m not happy,” said Hilary Willis, who runs a Facebook group for Tahoma families. “They need to take these accusations and these reports from families and teachers and paraeducators seriously. Do not wait until police get involved. That has been the pattern over and over.”

As a paraeducator, Neyers worked with elementary school students in special education classrooms and day care programs throughout the district in Maple Valley, a suburb southeast of Seattle. Newly obtained records show that though co-workers had alerted administrators to dozens of instances of his unprofessional behavior, including close relationships with young boys, Neyers remained employed at the district for nearly five years until his arrest in April 2020.

InvestigateWest (invw.org) is an independent news nonprofit dedicated to investigative journalism in the Pacific Northwest. Reporter Kelsey Turner can be reached at kelsey@invw.org.

In a $3.9 million settlement of a sexual abuse lawsuit filed on behalf of one of the young boys allegedly abused by Neyers, the Tahoma School District admitted it was negligent in its employment of Neyers. Yet on Aug. 17, responding to backlash from the InvestigateWest article published 10 days earlier, the Tahoma School Board and Superintendent Mike Hanson sent an email to the Tahoma community defending the district’s handling of the situation.

“There were multiple meetings with the accused individual that resulted in letters of direction and verbal warnings, both of which are early steps for correcting concerning behaviors and consistent with progressive discipline obligations owed by the District to its employees,” the email said.

Tahoma parents immediately pushed back against the district for avoiding meaningful action and deflecting responsibility.