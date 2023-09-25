Tahoma superintendent resigns after child sex-abuse investigation

On Sept. 7, Superintendent Mike Hanson announced he would depart from the district in Maple Valley, a suburb southeast of Seattle, at the end of the 2023-24 school year and relocate to Hawaii. Parents had called for Hanson to be fired in the days leading up to the announcement, though the district told InvestigateWest that no “recent events” played a role in the timing of the decision. Hanson did not respond to a request for comment for this article.

Four days later, two members of the district’s five-person school board resigned, effective immediately, citing a district culture that prevents accountability when it comes to students’ safety.

“Both recent events and patterns of behavior between the board and superintendent have made it abundantly clear that our voices are not valued,” wrote the two board members, Haley Pendergraft and Malia Hollowell, in a statement about their decisions to step down.

Records obtained by InvestigateWest show that although co-workers had alerted administrators to dozens of instances of unprofessional behavior by former paraeducator Bryan Neyers, including close relationships with young boys, Neyers continued working in elementary schools within the district for nearly five years until his arrest in April 2020. In July, the district reached a $3.9 million settlement of a sexual abuse lawsuit filed on behalf of one of the young boys allegedly abused by Neyers, admitting it was negligent in employing him.

Pendergraft declined InvestigateWest’s interview requests. Hollowell did not respond to a request for comment. Though the school board members’ statements do not mention Neyers, Tahoma parents have tied their resignations to parents’ demands for accountability following InvestigateWest’s reporting.

“We do believe that the recent resignations were a direct result of the Neyers case, and the fallout from it,” says a recent blog post on the website Tahoma Values , a political action committee made up of parents and educators that advocates for school-related issues.

For many parents, the resignations underscore a common criticism among the Tahoma community that the district maintains a “good old boys’ club” culture in which personal connections are valued over workplace competence, enabling administrators to sweep problems under the rug without holding one another accountable.