Washington’s trend of treatment courts continues in Tacoma

Tacoma is the latest municipality to give this a try, launching a mental health court over the summer to treat and rehabilitate people accused of crimes who also are dealing with mental illness diagnoses. In October, the city will also soft-launch its community court — designed for a broader group of people struggling with other life challenges, such as substance-use disorders or housing needs. In both courts, participants can have their charges cleared so long as they complete their court requirements.

Washington’s third-largest city is following a statewide and national trend with its implementation of therapeutic courts. The courts, also known as treatment courts, have been part of King County’s and Pierce County’s court systems since 1994. The first therapeutic court in the United States was started as a drug court in Miami in 1989.

“Folks who were working in the courts … were realizing that, for certain problems, the traditional court system was just not working,” said Ken Cruz, an assistant professor at the School of Social Work & Criminal Justice at the University of Washington-Tacoma. “There seemed to be this sort of revolving door of justice, where folks who are coming in through these courts after they start their sentence would … end up back with the same problem.”

Why therapeutic courts?

Therapeutic courts are unique in that instead of using a traditional sentencing approach, they focus more on causes than on the crime. Drug court, for example, connects people with substance-use disorders with rehabilitation treatment.

Thirty years later, these courts have sprung up in a variety of categories throughout the nation. The state of Washington has mental health courts, community courts, family courts and veterans’ treatment courts, among others. The aim of each is to address and treat an individual’s underlying issue in hopes of reducing their chances of reoffending.