New study brings home the danger of fentanyl for WA residents

The findings are consistent with heightened opioid use in the Northwest, a local reflection of national drug-use trends. “This study aimed to determine if drugs could be detected in public transit, and it can. This is reflective of the volume of drug use currently in our communities and a reminder for the community to develop solutions to decrease drug use over the long term,” said Hendrickson in a joint statement written with the Washington Poison Center’s Dr. Scott Phillips.

Use of fentanyl, a highly addictive synthetic opioid, has been growing in Washington and across the nation. A more potent alternative to heroin and prescription opioids, it is both cheaper and easier to obtain, but also deadlier. Fentanyl is 50 times stronger than heroin and 100 times more potent than morphine, according to public health officials. They say the drug is more attractive to people looking to get high, as well as those dealing with pain.

In Washington, Drug Enforcement Administration records for Washington show that from 2019 to 2022 the amount of fentanyl seized increased by 1670%. The DEA Seattle Field Division reports it seized twice as much fentanyl in Washington in 2022 than in 2021.

The origins of the opioid crisis are complex and numerous, but one factor is a major shift in the drug supply, said Brad Finegood, a strategic advisor with Public Health — Seattle & King County.

“We’ve gone from a drug supply that is primarily agricultural-based” — one that produced mainly heroin, cocaine and methamphetamine — to “a drug supply that’s synthetic, easy to produce in high, high numbers,” and, with the transition from heroin to fentanyl, is “much more lethal and addictive and also a lot cheaper.” Fentanyl also has a shorter half-life than heroin, which means people who use it have to use larger amounts to avoid going through withdrawal. “It’s a recipe for disaster,” said Finegood.

And unlike heroin, fentanyl can be smoked. In the past, needles served as a boundary for some people who used drugs. That’s not true anymore. “People were injecting heroin in order to use heroin for the most part,” said Finegood. “With fentanyl, the needle isn’t necessary. People were using drugs and saying, ‘Well, I’ll never use a needle’ — there’s a stigma that goes with that, that provides some level of threshold — and now that people are just smoking fentanyl and methamphetamine predominantly … it’s so much easier for people to have onset into these much more addictive drugs.”

Moving away from needles can also prevent people who use drugs from obtaining support: “A lot of our systems of care, like needle exchanges, were set up to prevent disease transmission, and also bring people in to provide a lot of other ancillary services,” said Finegood. Because people can smoke fentanyl, they may be less inclined to seek these out.

As harmful as fentanyl is, the person most affected is the one using it, not those around them, according to the University of Washington Addictions Drug & Alcohol Institute . Unlike more volatile substances, fentanyl disperses quickly in the air when ignited, with the majority of the drug entering the body of the person smoking it. Since the UW assessment came out, public health officials have emphasized the low risk of secondhand exposure to fentanyl.

In their statement, toxicologists Phillips and Hendrickson explained that the amount of fentanyl and methamphetamine detected in the study are extremely small — too small to produce physical effects in a transit rider after short-term exposure. “Therefore, individuals who use public transportation for travel needs should continue to feel safe doing so,” they said.