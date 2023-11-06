Pro-Palestinian protestors block Port of Tacoma military ship

Hundreds of pro-Palestinian demonstrators are trying to block a military supply ship they believe is picking up weapons in Tacoma to ship to Israel.

In social media posts and text messages, organizers associated with the Palestinian Prisoner Solidarity Network called for people and motor vehicles to help them block the port. Originally scheduled for Sunday, organizers pushed the effort back to early Monday morning as they tried to track the ship’s movements.

Mid-Monday morning updates from an Instagram account called Samidoun Seattle called for more help to keep the blockade going.

“More bodies! More cars! We have to keep this boat BLOCKED,” read one post. Demonstrators said the blockade is aimed at stopping port workers from getting in to load the Cape Orlando.

Bissan Barghouti, a 33-year-old Seattle resident, said she came to stop the “genocide ship” and was willing to stay as long as it takes.

“I think the turnout has been truly incredible,” said Barghouti, a member of Samidoun, in light of large demonstrations in Washington, D.C., and elsewhere. Known as the Palestinian Prisoner Solidarity Network according to its website, Samidoun describes itself as “an international network of organizers and activists working to build solidarity with Palestinian prisoners in their struggle for freedom.”