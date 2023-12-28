Meet the CARE Team, Seattle’s new mental health crisis responders

Two patrol officers were alerted and stopped to talk to the woman: Did she have anywhere to go? Any family or friends who could take her in? But she remained adamant about returning to her home, even as a tow truck came to remove her car from the building’s private garage. She said she’d stay outside the building all night, waiting for staff to accept her apology and let her in.

The woman, who said she’d lived in the building for 20 years, wasn’t committing a crime. She didn’t appear to be a threat to anyone, including herself. But she needed to understand she had just lost her home and needed a place to stay for the night. The officers who stopped to talk to her didn’t have the time it would take to effectively communicate this to the woman, and they had other, more pressing emergencies to attend to.

Enter Seattle’s newest public safety department, the Community Assisted Response and Engagement, or CARE, Team. This eviction is one example of the mental and behavioral health crises that fall under CARE’s jurisdiction.

The team has worked since late October to aid people who can’t help themselves, making sure those with the right skills are meeting their needs and freeing police officers to focus on crime and public safety. This new approach to crisis response is part of the Seattle Police Department’s pivot in recent years, partly in response to the Black Lives Matter protests following the Minneapolis police killing of George Floyd.

The city’s new “dual dispatch” pilot program sends the CARE Team to answer calls in which there is no threat of violence and no medical emergency, but appear to involve a mental or behavioral health crisis. The CARE Team is dispatched simultaneously with police officers for 911 calls that appear to require the intervention of a crisis responder with mental health expertise. At the scene, the police officers first make sure the situation is safe for the CARE Team to engage before departing to attend to other, higher-priority calls.

“We’ve seen in Seattle and throughout this country situations where police are called, firefighters are called [and they don’t] have the strongest skill set for what we want to get done. Often we don’t need a gun and badge,” said Mayor Bruce Harrell at a press conference on Oct. 25, the day the CARE team soft-launched. “We need people trained and skilled in the kind of outreach and kind of treatment that we want to see. This dual dispatch pilot is exactly that.”