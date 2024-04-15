FAFSA rollout delays highlight WA barriers to higher education

Meanwhile, Washington ranked in the top five states nationally in 2021-22 for the amount of need-based aid offered per full-time equivalent undergraduate, at about $2,008 per student, according to the National Association of State Student Grant and Aid Programs .

Because of a delayed launch and additional technical issues this year, the U.S. Department of Education announced that it wouldn’t send FAFSA data to colleges until at least the first half of March. Several schools have pushed back the deadline by which students must indicate their decision to enroll from May 1 to June 1 to give students more time to decide after they receive late financial aid offers.

As of March 29, the National College Attainment Network’s FAFSA Tracker shows that 35% of high school seniors nationwide have submitted a FAFSA for the next academic year.

Overcoming fears and misconceptions

Ioane said her parents were worried about sharing information with the government through the FAFSA. She encouraged them to trust the process and take a chance, knowing that many other students have received aid and benefited.

As a counselor at Moses Lake High School, Lilia Hueso has learned that many of her students have fears and misunderstandings about financial aid. For her first five years as a counselor, she worked mostly with students from the first generation in their families to go to college. She heard students tell her that they didn’t want to go into debt or that they had heard that a friend or sister didn’t qualify for aid, inclining them to not apply.

This year, Hueso has been assigned a new group of students (last names starting with Ri to Sv), adding extra stress to her plate as she learns about the new FAFSA while getting to know the needs of her new students.

“I’m juggling,” Hueso said.

Hueso used to be able to host FAFSA nights for multilingual and migrant students, but those kinds of events are now the responsibility of the college and career counselors at Moses Lake High School.

“I will not say I don’t have a voice, but [I’m] not being able to help enough like I used to,” Hueso said.