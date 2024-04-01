Washington youth mental health shows best improvement in 20 years

This is some of the data reported from the latest Healthy Youth Survey , a biennial questionnaire of Washington students that gauges their mental health. The survey, which began in 2002, has been conducted every other year (until the pandemic, when data collection was postponed to 2021).

In 2023, more than 217,000 students from grades six-12 in all 39 counties participated in the voluntary and anonymous survey. The survey was administered electronically in 837 public schools to grades six, eight, 10 and 12, and parents or students could opt out at any point prior to or during the questionnaire.

In 2002, 30% of youth reported depressive feelings. Since then the number has increased, reaching a peak of 40% in 2018, until this year when it dropped to the lowest in two decades.

The survey is a collaborative effort with the state Department of Health, the Washington State Health Care Authority, the Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction and the Liquor and Cannabis Board.

The study was conducted mostly in person in public schools, since students reflect their environment and communities, said Maayan Simckes, principal investigator for the Healthy Youth Survey. The pandemic interrupted the survey in 2020, so the study does not include how students were affected that year.