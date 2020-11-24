I asked the white staff person if there was more information on the original Native occupants. She seemed genuinely dumbstruck, as if I’d asked for a log of UFO sightings in the area. She replied, no, there was no such information.

I murmured that just wasn’t right. A dead silence followed.

Outside the home is the blockhouse with signage that reads, “Jacob and Sarah Ebey worried about conflict with local tribes … it was fear of ‘Northern Indians’ that led them to construct log blockhouses … as protection in case of attack.” The sign’s language is tilted to sympathize with the white settlers and evokes a 19th century panic room. This perspective reflects the common portrayal of Natives as a subhuman, bloodthirsty wolf pack that peaceful, civilized settlers had to defend against — an old lie and racist trope. One of the oldest, in fact, is in the Declaration of Independence, which refers to Natives as “merciless Indian savages.

Signage on the beach informs us that Isaac Ebey, the first permanent white resident on Whidbey Island, was killed by Natives: “Haida Indians … killed Ebey to avenge the death of one of theirs, killed by American forces at Port Gamble….” In truth, Ebey’s death was likely motivated by the American military murder of 27 Natives, not one. Quite a significant ratio error — is the signage intentionally misleading or not? The sign is also misleading as to who killed Ebey: Evidence suggests it was not Haida but likely members of the Kake tribe of Tlingits, led by a woman warrior.

As to how the Ebeys obtained the land, all we’re told is that in 1850 they were given their original 650 acres free under the ironically named Donation Lands Claim Act, infamous for its racist application toward Natives and nonwhite settlers in the Pacific Northwest. Isaac Ebey called the area “paradise."

I later went online to learn more about the people who lived in this paradise since time immemorial, prior to the Ebeys:

“[T]he first western explorers ... found a land tempered by centuries of human settlement and habitation. As early as 1300, the Skagit Indians had established permanent villages…. The Indians cultivated the prairies with selective burning, transplanting, and mulching…. More than 1,500 American Indians were recorded in the area in 1790. By 1904, the Indian population around Coupeville was reduced to a few small families.”

In other words, Natives settled, developed and cultivated the area before white settlement. This is barely acknowledged at the reserve. Native land use is described by signage as a “maintained cultural landscape,” whatever that means. Nothing at the reserve or the website shares how the Natives were dispossessed of their land. Nothing is shared about why the Native population dwindled precipitously. Nothing acknowledges the colonial violence through which current public lands were stolen from Native people.

Everything about this is a lie.

There are lies of commission and there are lies of omission. Presenting the Ebeys as yet another heroic myth of white pioneer settlement is a lie. Presenting Natives as one-dimensional objects and not the centered subjects of history is a lie. Not naming any of the individual Natives or families is a lie. Minimizing settlement-era violence toward Natives is a lie. An exclusively white-centered narrative, rather than one informed by Native perspectives, is a lie.

None of this is accidental or natural. It’s the byproduct of colonization’s purposeful lies, distortions and omissions, and is ongoing. Northwest locals often know the history of dispossessed people in faraway lands better than the ones whose stories occurred only a two-hour drive from Seattle, on the paradisal coast of Whidbey Island.