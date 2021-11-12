That was my haunting takeaway after creating the podcast Beasts of Seattle for Town Hall Seattle, a six-episode limited series in which I interviewed artists, ecologists and other local gurus about the Northwest’s iconic species . The more I learned about the animals that make our area unique, the more concerned I became about their tenuous future. They won’t disappear overnight, but without enough political willpower to stop it from happening, these precious creatures could slowly disappear.

Case in point: The population of southern resident orcas quietly declined from 74 to 73 during the few months I spent producing and editing Beasts of Seattle. As Lynda V. Mapes, author of Orca: Shared Waters, Shared Home and an environmental reporter at The Seattle Times, recently observed, that’s roughly equivalent to the size of the population when the horrific capture era ended in 1976. “We’re not getting anywhere in terms of recovery,” Mapes told KUOW last month.

Listen to Samantha Allen's podcast, "Beasts of Seattle."

But it was something else Mapes said during a conversation with me for the podcast that has been ringing in my ears ever since. If we were to lose the salmon, if we were to lose the orca, Mapes said, “Suddenly, we’d be just like everywhere else.”

This isn’t just an ecological concern, then, although that’s certainly paramount — it’s a matter of local pride, too. Picture a Seattle where we have a salmon slide at Carkeek Park but no actual salmon swimming up the creek. A Seattle where we have orca mascots at our schools but no southern resident orca in our waters. Imagine a place where the ghosts of these creatures linger in our historical memory instead of continuing to be an active presence in our lives.