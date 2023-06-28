Crosscut associate news editor Venice Buhain recently dug into this issue in Seattle, exploring why these fundraising efforts, run by Parent Teacher Student Associations (PTSAs), have recently come under scrutiny. Some parents and advocates now hope to change the paradigm altogether.

For this episode of Crosscut Reports, host Sara Bernard talks with Buhain about what these parents are doing to make PTSA-based fundraising more equitable, with the goal of reducing the schools’ significant disparities in staffing and supplies.

Some local PTSAs, for instance, have begun pooling resources and distributing raised funds among schools in their neighborhoods — and questioning why parent groups are relied on for fundraising in the first place.