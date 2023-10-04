Crosscut Reports

Podcast | Meet Maleeha Syed, the new co-host of Crosscut Reports

Plus, hear a teaser of the Mossback podcast’s fourth season, which returns Friday, October 6.

Season
1
 ,
Episode
38
 / October 4, 2023
Maleeha Syed and Sara Bernard in the audio studio

Maleeha Syed and Sara Bernard talk audio storytelling in the Crosscut podcast studio. (Amanda Snyder/Crosscut)

You probably noticed a new voice in the past few episodes of Crosscut Reports. That’s Maleeha Syed, the show’s new co-host. She’ll be working alongside Sara Bernard to bring you weekly updates on the stories coming out of Crosscut’s newsroom.

This episode of Crosscut Reports starts with a casual conversation between the two co-hosts. Syed, previously Crosscut’s communities reporter, talks about what it’s like to switch from written to audio storytelling and shares a few podcasts she has had in rotation lately.

Subscribe to Crosscut Talks on Apple PodcastsSpotify, or Podbean.

Bernard then gives listeners a sneak peek into the fourth season of Mossback, the companion podcast to our award-winning video series about Pacific Northwest history, with a snippet from one of the newest episodes.

Read Knute Berger's essay about Season 8 of Mossback's Northwest here.

Topics:

About the Hosts