Podcast | Meet Maleeha Syed, the new co-host of Crosscut Reports
Plus, hear a teaser of the Mossback podcast’s fourth season, which returns Friday, October 6.
You probably noticed a new voice in the past few episodes of Crosscut Reports. That’s Maleeha Syed, the show’s new co-host. She’ll be working alongside Sara Bernard to bring you weekly updates on the stories coming out of Crosscut’s newsroom.
This episode of Crosscut Reports starts with a casual conversation between the two co-hosts. Syed, previously Crosscut’s communities reporter, talks about what it’s like to switch from written to audio storytelling and shares a few podcasts she has had in rotation lately.
Bernard then gives listeners a sneak peek into the fourth season of Mossback, the companion podcast to our award-winning video series about Pacific Northwest history, with a snippet from one of the newest episodes.
Read Knute Berger's essay about Season 8 of Mossback's Northwest here.