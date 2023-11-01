Podcast | How next week’s council elections could change Seattle

Only three incumbents are running to represent Seattle’s seven City Council districts. Additionally, at-large Councilmember Teresa Mosqueda may leave her post if she secures a spot on the King County Council.

Subscribe to Crosscut Reports on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, or Podbean.

All of this means Seattle will soon have several new leaders shaping the city’s approach to major issues, like public safety and homelessness.

For this episode, Crosscut’s city reporter, Josh Cohen, chatted with host Maleeha Syed about how voters feel this year; how different candidates are approaching key issues; and how this election could give us insight into the state of Seattle.