Reporter Elizabeth Whitman and producer Sam Leeds investigated several pilot programs designed to support young people who’ve been involved in state systems such as foster care or juvenile justice.

Subscribe to Crosscut Reports on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, or Podbean.

This week we’re dropping one of those episodes into the Crosscut Reports feed. It features Janell Braxton, a woman who is still reckoning with her experience in Washington’s foster care system.

Listen here, then follow Youth Today News wherever you get your podcasts.