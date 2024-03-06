Podcast | How climate change is taxing our mental health

The ocean’s heating, ice sheets are melting and – in places like Washington – wildfire seasons are getting longer.

But climate change isn’t just impacting our landscape: It’s also affecting our mental health.

In this episode of Crosscut Reports, host Maleeha Syed talks with Jennifer Atkinson, an associate teaching professor at the University of Washington Bothell, about the difficult emotions many of us experience with these changes – and what we can do to navigate them.