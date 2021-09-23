In recent years, though, a different kind of change has emerged. As the old ways have fallen away, some new approaches to the industry’s financial and philosophical underpinnings have resulted in new hope for many.

A lot of that hope is embodied in The 19th, a nonprofit newsroom focused on covering gender, politics and policy.

For this episode of the Crosscut Talks podcast, we feature a conversation with The 19th founders Amanda Zamora and Emily Ramshaw about the origins, intentions and successes of their outlet.