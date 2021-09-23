Podcast | The founders of The 19th discuss the future of journalism
Amanda Zamora and Emily Ramshaw share the lessons learned in the first year of their industry-bending journalism startup.
Over the past two decades, the journalism industry has experienced a lot of change. Much of that transformation has been bad: shrinking page counts, shrinking budgets and, ultimately, shrinking newsrooms.
In recent years, though, a different kind of change has emerged. As the old ways have fallen away, some new approaches to the industry’s financial and philosophical underpinnings have resulted in new hope for many.
Subscribe to Crosscut Talks on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, or Podbean.
A lot of that hope is embodied in The 19th, a nonprofit newsroom focused on covering gender, politics and policy.
For this episode of the Crosscut Talks podcast, we feature a conversation with The 19th founders Amanda Zamora and Emily Ramshaw about the origins, intentions and successes of their outlet.