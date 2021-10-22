So, what is going on? What is it about America that, despite its incredible wealth, prevents it from closing the gap?

Subscribe to Crosscut Talks on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, or Podbean.

Heather McGhee has an answer, which she puts forth in her book, The Sum of Us: What Racism Costs Everyone and How We Can Prosper Together. The problem, she says, is America's zero sum theory of economic well-being. And the roots of that theory, she says, are found in racism.

For this week's episode of the Crosscut Talks podcast, McGhee sits down with the Root senior writer Michael Harriot to discuss the origins of that theory and how it affects all Americans.