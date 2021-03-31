In the weeks following the publication of a Crosscut report detailing the doctor's claims of racism at Seattle Children's Hospital, which runs the clinic, supporters came out in droves, and the Seattle institution responded by firing one of its leaders and launching an independent investigation.

Four months later, Danielson has a different job as a clinical professor of pediatrics at University of Washington Medical Center and he is continuing to tell his story. For the latest edition of Crosscut's Northwest Newsmakers event series, host Mónica Guzmán sat down with the doctor to reflect on the last few months and to talk about how we might address systemic racism in the health care industry and beyond.