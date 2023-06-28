For this episode of the Crosscut Talks podcast, we listen in on a conversation between Carnegie Mellon University professor Jesse Schell and Wedbush Securities managing director Michael Pachter, who discuss recent developments in metaverse technologies and how the public views these developments.

Subscribe to Crosscut Talks on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, or Podbean.

In this conversation with journalist and author Steven L. Kent during the Crosscut Ideas Festival in Seattle, the two also spar over what exactly the metaverse will be, and share how much further they believe the industry needs to evolve to truly see the metaverse reach its full potential.

What they agree on is that the metaverse will be able to bring us closer together, but also risks pulling us further apart.

This conversation was recording May 2, 2023.