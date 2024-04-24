Northwest Reports

Podcast | Behind the scenes of Mossback's audio storytelling

Producer Sara Bernard offers a peek into how the moss is made and teases what lies in wait for listeners in the podcast’s fifth season.

 / April 24, 2024
Knute Berger stands inside a vintage train car

Knute Berger prepares for a Mossback's Northwest video shoot inside a vintage train car at the Northwest Railway Museum in Snoqualmie, WA, on February 29, 2024. (Sara Bernard/Cascade PBS)

 

Mossback’s back!  

The beloved video series has returned, and host Knute Berger continues to explore Pacific Northwest history. The fifth season of the companion podcast that Knute co-hosts with Stephen Hegg is back, too.  

A couple of episodes are already out – about deadly avalanches and the effort to cover up a Boeing plant during WWII. There’s a Northwest Reports connection, too: Host Sara Bernard has been producing this latest season of the podcast.  

In this episode of Northwest Reports, host Maleeha Syed catches up with Sara to get a behind-the-scenes peek at how this season is shaping up. The two talk about the insight Sara got into PNW history; her work to bring the show to life through audio; and what it was like to try clam nectar for the podcast.  

