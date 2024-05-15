Podcast | Learning to swim as a trans man in Idaho

Over the years he realized that he identifies as a man, and took measures to align with his gender — for example, getting top surgery in 2020.

Subscribe to Northwest Reports on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Podbean.

As he grew more comfortable in his body, he wanted to try something new: swimming.

In this episode of Northwest Reports, host Maleeha Syed speaks with Stephenson about how he took the plunge into the sport; why, even though he’s more comfortable with his body, he still has nerves about being trans in Idaho; and how, in just a few months, he went from learning the ropes to competing in a triathlon.