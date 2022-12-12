Consider Seattle’s Central District. It was once a thriving Black neighborhood because Black people legally couldn't live anywhere else in the city. But in the past few decades, the neighborhood has rapidly gentrified. Yet even so, heat maps suggest that fewer people are outside running, walking or biking in the Central District than in Seattle areas historically reserved for white people.

Subscribe to the Out & Back podcast on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Amazon or wherever you listen.

Club Seattle Runners Division, also known as CSRD, is working to counter that legacy of inactivity by getting people of color moving, reclaiming space and, literally, creating more heat.

For this episode of the Out & Back podcast, club founders Ashley Davies and David Jaewon Oh sit with host Alison Mariella Désir to discuss how they combined a love of running with a love of Seattle to get people intentionally moving outside. They will also take you to the Central District during Juneteenth weekend 2022, when they hosted a 3-mile walking tour in partnership with Wa Na Wari.

Before listening, we suggest you watch the episode about CSRD here.