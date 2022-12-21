But a different image is being formed at Yes Farm in Seattle’s Yesler Terrace neighborhood. There, between a construction site and the freeway, the Black Farmers Collective is working to change Black people’s relationship with land and farming.

For this episode of the Out & Back podcast, host Alison Mariella Désir tours the farm and speaks with director Ray Williams and farm manager Hannah Wilson about their efforts to promote self-determination and liberation through farming.

Growing food is hard work, they tell us, but it is a skill and a rare opportunity to know exactly where your food comes from.

