To meet more queer people interested in the outdoors, Maisonet started QPOC Hikers in 2019. Now they arrange outdoor events year-round, from birding to hiking to snowshoeing.

Subscribe to the Out & Back podcast on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Amazon or wherever you listen.

For this episode of the Out & Back podcast, host Alison Mariella Désir talks to Maisonet about their personal history and growing organization. Désir also heads out for a day of bouldering, her first ever, with Maisonet as guide.

Along the way Désir learned that QPOC Hikers is about much more than hiking. The organization provides queer people of color with a place to share stories and inspiration.

Before listening, we suggest you watch the episode about QPOC Hikers here.