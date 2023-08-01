Your Last Meal | How PBS host Pati Jinich went from politics to cooking
A look at Southern Jewish food in honor of Jinich’s Mexican-Jewish heritage, plus an update to the 'Taco Tuesday' trademark.
Mexico City native Pati Jinich made an unusual career change: from a political analyst at a Washington, D.C. think tank to a cooking teacher and, eventually, award-winning PBS host. For over a decade, she’s been sharing her love of Mexico and Mexican cooking with the masses through her shows Pati's Mexican Table and La Frontera.
Pati is Mexican-Jewish, and grew up eating Mexican takes on classic Ashkenazi Jewish dishes. So after speaking with Jinich, host Rachel Belle also interviews the authors of the new book Kugels and Collards about another lesser-known mashup: Jewish South Carolina cooking!
And in taco news: After 35 years, the phrase Taco Tuesday is finally free from a federal trademark! Rachel digs into the whole story.
Subscribe to Your Last Meal on Apple Podcasts or Spotify.
Follow along on Instagram!