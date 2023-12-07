Your Last Meal | Reggie Watts’ family celebrated with snails

His new book, Great Falls, Montana, is a coming-of-age memoir that proves Reggie’s been cultivating his own brand of oddball humor since he was a teenager.

Reggie grew up with a French mom, eating escargot on special occasions, so we go deep into the fascinating world of heliciculture: snail farming! Only two people in the entire United States raise snails for food, and host Rachel Belle chats with them both. The farmers at Peconic Escargot on Long Island and Little Gray Farms escargots in Washington insist their fresh, thoughtfully raised snails are miles better than the canned stuff served in most restaurants.

Plus, Reggie explains what a “lefthanded latte” is and waxes poetic about monkfruit sweetener.

