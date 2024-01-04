Your Last Meal | Comedian David Cross finds gefilte fish funny
The ‘Arrested Development’ actor talks Canada’s national dish, poutine. Plus, Rachel speaks with the Quebec restaurant claiming to be its birthplace.
Comedian and actor David Cross is best known for his roles as Tobias Fünke on Arrested Development and Mr Show, and he has a new podcast and comedy special out now!
David says he grew up poor, hating a lot of the penny-pinching meals his family ate. But he still loves some of the foods he ate as a poor adult, when he was trying to make it as a stand-up comedian.
We’ll learn the history of poutine with the owner of the Quebec restaurant that claims to have invented it. And a lifelong Québécois shares his very opinionated poutine hot takes with host Rachel Belle.
