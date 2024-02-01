Your Last Meal | Moshe Kasher on comedy, kosher and Diet Coke

Most of the year he lived with his deaf single mother in Oakland, Calif., eating carob chips and other classic hippie foods, and in the summers he stayed with his deaf father, a born-again Hasidic Jew in Brooklyn who ate a strict kosher diet.

Moshe loves to rank things. In this episode, he ranks the world’s worst desserts and the best way to drink a Diet Coke. So host Rachel Belle and producer Isaac Kaplan Woolner do a side-by-side taste test, sampling Coke in a glass bottle, a can, a plastic bottle, a fountain soda and from a bar gun before compiling their own rankings.

Are Tofutti Cuties Jewish? Do you even know what a Tofutti Cutie is?? Tablet Magazine’s Esther Werdiger pops by to share the history of the little non-dairy ice cream sandwiches that both Moshe and Rachel grew up eating.

Not only is Moshe extremely funny, but he’s super-warm, a generous conversationalist and extremely quick witted – I think you’re gonna like this episode!

Subscribe to Your Last Meal on Apple Podcasts or Spotify .

Follow along on Instagram!