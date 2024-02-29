Your Last Meal | Richard Sherman & Kam Chancellor talk soul food

Host Rachel Belle interviewed Kam and Richard back in October, at the grand opening of Legion Sports Bar, their “elevated soul food” restaurant named after the Legion of Boom, the nickname for the Seahawks’ legendary defense backfield.

The guys talk about how they eat now compared to when they played football, and Sherman’s mom, Beverly, tells Rachel there is one food her son won’t eat unless she makes it.

Then we check in with the Seahawks Performance Kitchen, where head chef Stuart McNabb and dietitian Andrea Vanderwoude are responsible for strategically feeding the team three meals a day, five days a week.

