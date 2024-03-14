Your Last Meal | Gavin Rossdale loves ‘stupid English desserts’

Gavin loves cooking big meals for his family and friends – he has a pantry filled with cheffy gadgets and a huge walk-in wine fridge where he stores some of his most precious non-edible items (listen to find out what’s inside!).

Gavin grew up in England, eating traditional Sunday roast dinners. So host Rachel Belle chats with British food historian Dr. Neil Buttery about Britain’s favorite meal: How do you get the crispiest potatoes? What is Yorkshire pudding? We'll cover it all!

