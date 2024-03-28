Your Last Meal | ‘Love Is Blind’ host Vanessa Lachey loves lasagna
In the actor’s first book, Lachey leans into vulnerability and shares her family food traditions (including Wiener-Bun Surprise!).
Vanessa’s mom left when she was a little girl, depriving her of motherly advice and the Filipino food she craved.
It took decades, but the actor and TV host finally felt empowered to stop mourning what she’d lost, and start creating her own special traditions for her young family – including a chicken adobo recipe her husband, 98 Degrees singer & Love Is Blind co-host Nick Lachey, loves.
Vanessa and host Rachel Belle discuss how she secured a place in the Guinness Book of World Records (it’s food-related!) and why her family celebrates the holidays with a dish called Wiener-Bun Surprise.
Vanessa loves lasagna, so obviously Rachel had to talk about America’s favorite curmudgeonly, lasagna-loving cartoon cat, and she digs into the etymology of the comforting Italian casserole. We’ll also learn about Lasagna Love, a nonprofit started during the pandemic.
